A DIVERSION which was created after a main road shut because of damage caused by floodwaters has now itself been closed - by flooding.
The A19 south of Selby was shut last week on safety grounds, in both directions between Chapel Haddlesey and Eggborough, until further notice after floodwaters eroded its embankment, causing some of the carriageway to subside and crack.
North Yorkshire County Council said it was shut pending the results of a detailed inspection of the road and embankment’s structural integrity, and said diversions were in place, with cars using local roads and HGVs being sent along the M62, A1M and A63.
But it emerged yesterday that part of the local diversionary route has now been blocked by flooding.
A local motorist said it would normally take drivers about 15 minutes to drive along the A19 to Eggborough, and it would have taken them about 25 minutes to use the original diversion but, now that it was blocked, it would take them about 40 minutes to go on a long diversion via the M62.
A council spokesman said light traffic would not need to use the M62 but a new signed diversionary route via the A645 and A1041, which was further than the original diversion.