THE River Ouse in York looks set to peak early tomorrow at a 'worse case scenario' of up to 4.7 metres above normal summer levels.

City of York Council said the likely peak was about 4.6 metres, but either figure was within the levels which sand bag defences already in place could withstand - up to 4.8 metres.

"The council has deployed over 6,000 sandbags to-date and has around 25 pumps operating across the city," said a spokesperson.

"Front line teams have been working 24/7, in shifts, since Storm Ciara and are continuing monitor the situation 24 hours a day – working closely with partners including the Environment Agency."

A flood warning issued by the agency said the level at the Viking Recorder in York had previously fallen to 4.3metres but would rise to no higher than 4.7m by early tomorrow.

A spokesperson said: “Flood warnings are in force across York, as well as for communities downstream on the Ouse, so flooding is possible at homes in those areas.

"We expect the Ouse to peak overnight at a level no higher than 4.7metres and are working closely with York city council, the emergency services and other partners to take all appropriate actions, with flood gates closed across the city and the Foss Barrier in operation.”

Staff at York’s Grand Opera House have said they believe the Ouse would need to rise to about 4.8 metres above normal before the theatre’s lower foyer, bar and orchestra pit would be flooded , and Naburn Parish Council chairman Laurie Gunson has said homes in the village should also avoid being flooded unless the Ouse reached that level.

A major pumping operation has kept Tower Street open, despite floodwaters gathering at the sides and in Fordlands Road, Fulford, tankers were deployed on Monday to pump away sewage contaminated floodwaters.

The flooding in Rowntree Park has forced the postponement of St Leonard's Hospice's 'Lights on the Lake' event, which was due to take place next week on Thursday March 5.

The event was to have involved hundreds of candles being set adrift on the lake, each one representing someone special in a person's life.

A spokesperson said:"We have been looking at alternative locations to try and hold this event on the same date, but they are all either also affected by flooding or are unsuitable for the needs of over a thousand people attending an event.

"Believe us when we say we have left no stone unturned, however soggy! We hope to hold this event very soon, and are looking at dates towards the end of March, though this is dependent on the weather."