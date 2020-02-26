TRANSPENNINE Express (TPE) is making journeys easier for customers who have non-visible disabilities with the introduction of sunflower lanyards and assistance cards.
The scheme, which was developed at Gatwick Airport in 2016 and is now used in other airports in the United Kingdom, allows those with hidden disabilities to make themselves visible to railway staff, indicating that they may need some extra assistance while travelling.
Customers who have a non-visible disability, such as visual impairment or autism, will be able to collect a sunflower lanyard from any TPE managed station.
Charlie French, accessibility and integration manager at TransPennine Express, said: “One of our main aims at TransPennine Express is to make rail travel accessible and comfortable for as many people as we can. For those with non-visible disabilities, rail travel can be a daunting experience, which is why we are delighted to be launching sunflower lanyards and assistance cards for our customers to try and make their journeys as comfortable as possible.
“By wearing one of these lanyards or using the cards, it helps our station and on-board colleagues know who may need assistance.”