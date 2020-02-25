A WILD night of fairy tales for grown-ups and a look at the woman beneath the crown will feature among four events taking place at York Theatre Royal Studio as part of the York Literature Festival.
A spokesman said the Remarkable Tale of Robert Desnos would be at 7.45pm on March 25.
"When poet, journalist and bouffon Robert Desnos is captured by the Nazis for spying for the French Resistance, his response is to organise clandestine storytelling gatherings," he said.
" As the horror of the camps grows, so does the dark enchantment, surreal comedy and transformative power of these tales of wonder. The show is performed by the Crick Crack Club’s Daniel Morden and Clare Murphy."
He said London’s award-winning LGBT+ literary salon would also come to the festival at 7.45pm on March 26. "Founded in 2007 by author Paul Burston, Polari showcases the best in emerging and established LGBT+ literary talent," he said, adding that another Literature Festival event at the theatre, Elizabeth, on March 24, was already sold out.
