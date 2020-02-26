OK, so the water levels in this photograph don't come close to what we have seen in the last few days, when the Blue Bridge was almost submerged. But this is a dramatic image nonetheless. It comes from the Imagine York archive held by Explore York, and it dates from the 'Great Flood' of 1892, almost 130 years ago. There have been many 'great flood's' since then - notably in 1947, 2000 and 2015. But they do seem to be becoming more frequent...

The most striking thing about this photograph is the two cannon.These were Russian 36-pounders captured in 1855 at the fall of Sebastopol during the Crimean War. They were unveiled on November 5, 1858, by the Lord Mayor of York John Wood. A plaque said they commemorated 'the memory of those brave men connected with this city and neighbourhood who fell during the Russian War." They stood here until 1941, when they were scrapped as part of the war effort.