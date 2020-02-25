DRIVERS have been warned of the dangers after braking sharply on the A64 to take a photo of flooding around Tadcaster.
Motorists have tweeted how they almost crashed on the dual carriageworks after other drivers suddenly slammed on their brakes to get a picture.
One tweeted: "Driving past John Smith's (Brewery), where all the flooding is, I almost had an accident. The van in front of me slammed on. I overtook to see the passenger and driver taking a photo of the flooding!"
Another tweeted: "The situation on the A64 Tadcaster bypass is ridiculous. People are slamming on brakes to look at the flooded river. It's causing huge tailbacks." He suggested a fence should be put up to 'make people focus on driving.'
Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson said anything that distracted drivers from the road in front of them increased the likelihood of a collision.
"So does abruptly braking for no legitimate reason, especially on fast-moving roads like the A64," he said.
"It only takes a split-second loss of concentration to cause a collision, so please remember to concentrate fully on the road and drive safely for the good of yourself and other road users."