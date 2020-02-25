JOOLS Holland and his rhythm and blues orchestra will be visiting York later this year.
The group will be playing at the York Barbican on November 11, and this year will be joined by Leo Sayer, whose most popular songs include “When I Need You”, “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”, “Thunder In My Heart” and many other hits covered by artists all over the world.
Jools will also be accompanied by Chris Difford, who, as well as his work with Glen Tilbrook in Squeeze, has written with Elton John, Paul Carrack, Lisa Stansfield, and Jools Holland.
Jools described Difford as ‘the John Lennon of London, the John Betjeman of Blackheath and the Alain Delon of Deptford’.
And Jools is currently recording his next album which will focus on his piano stylings, some duets and collaborations with other top instrumentalists. Watch out for it later in the Autumn.
Tickets are currently on sale at the Barbican box office from £29.50.