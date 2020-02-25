A CLOTHING and homeware brand is kicking off its new store opening with an Easter egg hunt.

As The Press reported last week, Homesense and its sister company, TK Maxx, are both shutting stores - Homesense at Foss Islands Retail Park, and TK Maxx their existing store at Monk’s Cross and opening in a new store on the main retail park at Monk’s Cross.

The new store in the former Outfit shop, spans a total of 26,734 sq. foot across two floors and will open on March 19 and 10am and there will be an opportunity to take part in an in store 'treasure hunt experience'.

A TJX spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand-new store in York Monks Cross – with both TK Maxx and Homesense under one roof.

“We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures. You never know what you might find.

“Pop by often, as there will always be exciting new designer finds and one-off gems for less every time you visit.”

Homesense has been at it’s current home for almost a decade and back in 2010, they took the the last remaining unit at Foss Islands Retail Park.

Ground Force presenter Tommy Walsh was at the store for the opening ceremony.

The store which, like TK Maxx, specialises in offering branded goods at discounted prices, employed 35 full and part-time staff when it first opened.

A member of staff at the store said: “We are closing and re-locating to Monk’s Cross. The current TK Maxx is not on the main retail park there and the new store is right in the centre of things. We will be open here in Foss Islands right until the day before the new store opens and there will be a sale so people should definitely still come along and shop with us.”

TK Maxx, also has a second store in York city centre in Coney Street, and that opened in September 2010.

At the time the fashion retailer let the former Boots store which had been empty since July 2008, when Boots moved to the vacated former Woolworths store nearby.