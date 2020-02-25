YORK’S iconic bar walls will be bathed in rainbow coloured lights next week to celebrate LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week (March 2-8).

City of York Council’s Fostering team and One Adoption North and Humber, North Yorkshire and the Humber’s regional adoption agency, are showing their support and tackling some of the myths around adoption and fostering for LGBT+ people.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s executive member for education, children and young people, said: “It will take a range of people to meet the diverse needs of some of York’s most vulnerable children. We want to be able to offer these children a stable, loving home without making the sexuality of adoptive parents and foster carers a priority. I’m delighted that we can raise the profile of LGBT+ adopters and carers by lighting up our amazing city walls in such a striking way. We offer a warm welcome to everyone who is interested in finding out more about adoption or fostering and I’d urge people to get in touch.”

Suzie Grove, Head of Agency, One Adoption North and Humber, said: “Adoption is life changing for children. What matters is that you can offer love, stability and security for a child who may not have had the greatest start in life. We welcome applications from people of any sexuality, race or religion, married or single, who can open their hearts and their homes to children in our region.

“We are holding a number of adoption information events for everyone interested in adoption during LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week, starting at West Offices in York, on Monday (March 2) from 5pm-6.30pm. It’s a great opportunity to meet the adoption team, ask lots of questions and talk to our adoptive parents.”

For more information on adoption in York visit www.oneadoption.co.uk or to find out more about fostering in York visit www.york.gov.uk/fostering