THE Environment Agency has provided an explanation as to why forecasts for river levels on its website may differ from information it has given to partners and the public.
The agency says it has received a number of queries recently about forecasts shown on the agency’s website on www.gov.uk for the River Ouse in York and the Wharfe where it joins the Ouse at Cawood.
It says there have been concerns that the forecasts differed from the information that partners and the public are receiving from its area incident rooms and media spokespeople.
A spokesperson said: “The forecasts displayed on gov.uk are the raw model output from the National Flood Forecasting System and do not contain any forecaster adjusted values or commentary.
“Forecasters have more technical information available and apply their expert judgement.
“This will sometimes result in a slightly different level forecast to those shown online.”
Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for up-to-date flooding information, or visit www.gov.uk/flood, which both gives details on current and forecast river levels.