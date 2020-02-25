TWO ‘ticket touts’ have been jailed for a total of six-and-a-half years over the fraudulent reselling of tickets on a large scale.
It comes after a groundbreaking first successful prosecution of its kind against a company, brought by the national Trading Standards eCrime Team - hosted by North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council.
Peter Hunter, 51, was sentenced to four years in prison and David Thomas Smith, 66, to 30 months.
Earlier this month jurors at Leeds Crown Court found Hunter and Smith, both from London, guilty of fraudulently and dishonestly buying and reselling tickets for high-profile music and entertainment events. The pair ran BZZ Limited, a multi-million pound limited company through which they purchased and resold hundreds of tickets at inflated prices for events and concerts such as Ed Sheeran and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
The judge found the offences were committed between May 2010 and December 2017. The court heard that the pair made a net profit of £3.5 million in the last two years of the fraud. Thousands of people were denied the opportunity to purchase tickets at face value, as well as those who were sold invalid and overpriced tickets.
Comments are closed on this article.