A CARAVAN park owner whose York site has welcomed more than 50,000 visitors has acquired a second plot just outside the city.

Andrew Wilson who runs York Caravan Park in Stockton Lane has purchased York Naburn Lock holiday park for an undisclosed sum.

Work is already underway to modernise the 30-acre site which is just four miles from York, by upgrading the pitches, landscaping and electrics.

Andrew is also submitting a planning application to build new washing and toilet facilities for the park which currently has 115 pitches.

His vision is to create new glamping area that capitalises on the growing demand for the outdoor holiday trend.

Andrew’s first venture, York Caravan Park, has been in operation since 2007 and is a five-star, adult-only campsite with 55 pitches. It was first established on land at Andrew’s family farm and has continued to expand over the last decade to reach its current seven-acre footprint. To-date, it has welcomed more than 50,000 visitors.

Andrew said: “Acquiring Naburn Lock is the culmination of a three-year search for the right holiday site with an abundance of potential.

“Demand for quality campsite accommodation continues to grow each year across all generations, and after already establishing a strong foothold within the adult-only space, it was a clear focus of mine to eventually enter the family market and deliver more accommodation within the beautiful city of York.

“Not one for resting on my laurels, I have big ambitions for the site to one day create a new glamping area that taps into its rising popularity and brings a new outdoor holiday accommodation offer that drives a diverse mix of visitors and further growth to the local economy.”

Andrew was supported in his acquisition by Haworths Chartered Accountants.

“Haworths acted as a true partner at each stage of the acquisition, having answers to every question and helping to produce the necessary financial forecasts and cash flows that were mandated by the bank,” he said.

Mark Schofield, director at Haworths, said: “With more than a decade of experience in the outdoor holiday sector, Andrew is a great example of a successful entrepreneur that has recognised and capitalised on the sustained growth of UK staycations. We’ve supported Andrew and his family since the inception of York Caravan Park.

“We’re proud to continue to support them in this exciting new chapter.”