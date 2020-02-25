A MAN suffered injuries to his face after allegedly being assaulted in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened between 1am and 2am on February 2 on Parliament Street in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police said.

A man assaulted another man, causing injuries to his face and damaging his glasses, the force added.

It is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1568, or email jessica.deacy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12200018788.