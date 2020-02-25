POLICE have been called to reports of a robbery at a petrol station in an East Yorkshire town in which a cashier was allegedly threatened with a knife.
Humberside Police said it was called at 5.30am today (Tuesday) to reports that a man had entered the garage on Rawcliffe Road in Goole and demanded money from the cashier, threatening them with a knife.
Officers were at the scene this morning and a cordon was in place while police completed forensic tests and initial inquiries.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigations and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dash-cam footage from the location at around 5-6am today.
"Anyone with information can call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 70 25 February 2020."
Comments are closed on this article.