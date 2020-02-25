In reply to Helen Jones (Please stop persecuting West Bank dog walkers, February 22), if she and other dog walkers do not like the restrictions in place at West Bank Park they can take a short walk to Hob Moor where their dogs can run off their leads to their hearts content. As for the dog walkers ‘who happily go round the park minding their own business’, could I ask that they also pay attention to their dogs’ business? In winter we see more and more dog business left on footpaths.

Some walkers do bag them then hang them on nearby shrubs or trees or throw them into the undergrowth. Some even take the bags home with them or put them in the bins provided. No mention of this was made in Helen Jones letter. I wonder why?