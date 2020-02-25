How does City of York Council justify £400k for an early retirement payment, with an apparent non-disclosure agreement, for its Chief Executive? (Council boss to get £400K settlement, February 22). This comes on top of a previous spend of £1 million on 68 gag clauses (The Press, July 23, 2019).

The council cut the money to keep the disabled children’s transport service going and cut social care to the bone for people desperately in need of such help. This latest payout is outrageous when we have a city full of pot holed roads and many other things too numerous to mention that need such money urgently. How many more enforcement officers in taxi licensing could this money have provided if the council from its Chief Executive downwards had dealt with the Uber problem properly from day one by removing unlicensed, unregulated out-of-town taxis from this city?