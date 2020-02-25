POLICE have cordoned off a shop in a York suburb this morning after a cash machine break-in.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Select Convenience on the corner of School Street and York Road at shortly after midnight.

Officers are still at the scene and a cordon is in place.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call 12.15am today (February 25) reporting the damage of an ATM machine and theft of a till from Select Convenience, in Acomb.

“The investigation is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

"If you have any information that could assist the investigation please call 101 quoting reference NYP-25022020-0004.”

More to follow.