THE Environment Agency has warned that the River Ouse in York could rise up to 4.7 metres above normal early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

This is despite the agency claiming that the river had peaked at around 4.5 metres yesterday, which was the highest since the 2015 floods disaster but just below a crucial flooding threshold for some homes and businesses.

It said yesterday morning’s rain and snow in the river’s Dales catchment was not likely to lead to the river rising any higher, and current levels were projected to continue today.

However, as part of its latest updates on the flood warnings for the Ouse in York, the agency says: "The level at the Viking Recorder in central York fell to 4.3m on Monday, but will rise through Tuesday following recent rainfall. We currently expect a peak level in York of up to 4.7m early on Wednesday morning. Our Area Incident Room remains open and we will be monitoring the situation closely."

This is what the Environment Agency's website says this morning for the River Ouse in York

Yesterday, City of York Council said it continues to work around the clock to keep the city moving and open for business.

Staff at York’s Grand Opera House said they believed the threshold for flooding of the theatre’s lower foyer, bar and orchestra pit was passed when the River Ouse rose to about 4.8 metres above normal, and a sell-out show featuring Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole should go ahead tonight as planned.

However, a spokeswoman said they had taken precautions just in case, by removing carpets in the bar and foyer and placing stock at higher levels.

A view of the Ouse from Skeldergate this morning

Naburn Parish Council chairman Laurie Gunson said homes in the village should avoid being flooded, provided the Ouse did not rise to about 4.8 metres above normal.

In York, a major pumping operation in Tower Street - below Clifford’s Tower - kept the road open, despite floodwaters gathering at the sides. In Fordlands Road, Fulford, tankers were deployed to pump away floodwaters.

Cumberland Street in York this morning