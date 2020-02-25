YORK’S River Ouse finally peaked yesterday (Monday) at about 4.5 metres above normal - its highest since the 2015 floods disaster but just below a crucial flooding threshold for some homes and businesses.
The Environment Agency said yesterday morning’s rain and snow in the river’s Dales catchment was not likely to lead to the river rising any higher, and current levels were projected to continue today.
Weather forecasters also said no more heavy rain was expected in the Dales over the next few days, which might finally provide an opportunity for Ouse flooding to gradually recede.
City of York Council said the 4.5 metre peak was slightly above last week’s levels after Storm Dennis, but within the levels which sand bag defences could withstand.
Staff at York’s Grand Opera House said they believed the threshold for flooding of the theatre’s lower foyer, bar and orchestra pit was passed when the River Ouse rose to about 4.8 metres above normal, and a sell-out show featuring Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole should go ahead tonight as planned.
However, a spokeswoman said they had taken precautions just in case, by removing carpets in the bar and foyer and placing stock at higher levels.
Naburn Parish Council chairman Laurie Gunson said homes in the village should avoid being flooded, provided the Ouse did not rise to about 4.8 metres above normal.
In York, a major pumping operation in Tower Street - below Clifford’s Tower - kept the road open, despite floodwaters gathering at the sides. In Fordlands Road, Fulford, tankers were deployed to pump away floodwaters.