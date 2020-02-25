BURGLARS have stolen motocross bikes and tools from a business in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that the break-in happened at Ben Buck Commercials, which is in Malton Road, between approximately 1.15am and 2am last Wednesday, February 19.

A spokesman said men gained entry to the premises and took a number of items, including two motocross bikes and a number of tools.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

“In particular, we believe there may have been a number of vehicles passing directly by on the A64 westbound towards Scarborough and eastbound towards Hopgrove Roundabout.”

The spokesman urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 513.

Alternatively, people could email Nicola.russell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

He added that anyone wishing to remain anonymous could pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200029225.