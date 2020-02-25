NEW figures on how much your council tax could cost next year - if City of York Council’s budget plans are agreed on Thursday - have been released.
Senior councillors want to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent from April - with two per cent of that rise going towards social care.
There will also be increases to the amount residents pay for police and fire services.
North Yorkshire’s Police Fire and Crime Commissioner confirmed the precept for police will rise by 3.9 per cent - the equivalent of £10 extra a year on a band D property. And the fire service contribution will rise by two per cent.
When all three areas of council tax are combined, this is the amount you will be paying next year: Band A property £1,147.86, Band B property £1,339.18, Band C property £1,530.48, Band D property £1,721.79, Band E property £2,104.40, Band F property £2,487.03, Band G property £2,869.65. Band H property £3,443.58.
To find out what council tax band your property is, visit www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands