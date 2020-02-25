TRANSPORT plans through the York Central site include controversial proposals for Leeman Road tunnel to be made one way.

A planning application for the next stage of the project includes new roads, segregated cycle routes, footpaths, extra bus routes and a bridge over the East Coast Mainline.

And - under the plans - Leeman Road tunnel will be reduced to a single carriageway for traffic, with a one way system controlled by traffic lights.

The other lane will be turned into a segregated cycling route.

Bus companies and users raised concerns about plans to reduce Leeman Road tunnel to a single lane when the idea was first raised in 2018 - with fears it could result in long queues of traffic.

But a council spokesman said the plans prioritise sustainable transport like cycling, walking and catching the bus - in response to what residents have said about the the site.

A new spine road will be built through the site - stretching from a junction at Water End to Cinder Street - which would run behind the station - and then to Leeman Road Tunnel.

The new road - Park Street - will feature a landscaped 2m-wide pedestrian footpath and a segregated 3.5m-wide, two-way cycle route. It will have a 20mph speed limit.

A new separate bus lane will be built on Cinder Street as part of plans to prioritise public transport journeys into the city centre.

Two high frequency Park&Ride bus services will also run through the site and new stops will be created at the railway station and National Railway Museum.

Some bus routes that currently go down Leeman Road will be rerouted on to new roads through York Central.

The planning application for this stage of the development will be submitted at the end of March, according to City of York Council.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “York Central has enormous potential to deliver a wide-range of benefits to the city, including new homes, new jobs and new sustainable transport links in the heart of the city.

“Together with our partners, we have placed public engagement at the centre of our proposals to provide the homes, jobs and public spaces which the city needs.

"We are sharing these plans to demonstrate how we have responded to what residents have been telling us, particularly with regards to pedestrian, cycle and bus routes.”

“I would strongly encourage everyone to look and engage with these proposals, as it is incredibly important to us that the York Central development happens and works to the benefit of everyone in the city.”

View the plans online at yorkcentral.info or see the proposals on display at West Offices, York Explore Library or the Railway Institute Sports Club.

The plans are on show at York Explore, the Railway Institute and West Offices and drop in sessions have been organised where people can ask questions.

The plans are on show at City of York Council West Offices in the foyer from Monday, February 24 to Friday, March 6, 8am to 6pm; York Explore Library Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 1, Monday to Thursday 9am to 8pm; and the Railway Institute Sports Club, Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 7am to 10pm.

The drop-in sessions take place on Tuesday, February 25 at City of York Council West Offices from 9am to 1pm, Thursday, February 27 at St Barnabas Church, Jubilee Terrace from 1pm to 5pm, Saturday, February 29 at York Explore Library from 10am to 1pm, Wednesday, March 4 at York Explore Library Square from 10am to 1pm and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.