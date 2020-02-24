TWO York men suffered a knock-out blow when they flew to Las Vegas to see Tyson Fury's title fight - just after being arrested on suspicion of money laundering at Monks Cross.

North Yorkshire Police said the pair were prevented from entering the USA and placed on a flight back to the UK, missing Tyson's triumph against Deontay Wilder.

A force spokesman said the men, aged 37 and 18, were currently under investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit.

He said they were arrested on suspicion of money laundering at Monks Cross on February 19.

"Officers seized a significant amount of cash and other high-value items found in their possession, including from an address in York," he said. "Following questioning they were released under investigation while inquiries continued.

"This did not deter both men from heading to Las Vegas to watch the WBC heavyweight title fight at the weekend. However, due to effective communication between North Yorkshire Police and US authorities, they were prevented from entering the country.

"A further sum of money was seized from the men and they were placed on a flight back to the UK."

Detective Inspector Fi McEwan said: “This was a great example of international joint-working when it comes to tackling suspected serious and organised crime.

“While this particular investigation is ongoing and we therefore cannot go into further detail at this stage, it is important to stress the determination of the police and our partner agencies – both in the UK and around the world – to expose offenders to justice."