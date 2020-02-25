POTHOLES have been appearing in roads across York in the wake of heavy rain and floods - and angry motorists claim this monster hole on a main road near Wheldrake must be one of the biggest.

The pothole in the road to Wheldrake, just after the turn-off from the A19 at Crockey Hill, is said to have damaged the tyres of numerous vehicles.

Ollie Bird, who took this picture of the Crockey Hill pothole, said he had had "great fun" changing his tyre in the rain after hitting it.

He said that when he took it to the local garage for repair, he was told at least a dozen cars’ tyres had been damaged by the hole. Trying to report it had also seemed to be a challenge, as all the council’s website pages seemed to keep coming back with errors, but the hole had finally been fixed last week.

Drivers have taken to the ‘Wheldrake-ians’ Facebook page to tell of their own pothole experiences.

One posted that there was a "lovely selection of very deep potholes on both sides of the road," just as drivers were coming up to the traffic lights at Crockey Hill. “Quite difficult to see in the dark but deep enough to cause a bit of damage,” she said. “Take care.”

Another driver said she had lost a tyre, as had her husband, and she knew of a "poor couple" who had lost two, while a third said: “It’s a disgrace. The road is in a terrible mess.”

A further driver said it was "absolutely outrageous" that such a big pothole should be left so long to damage so many cars, and should have been attended the day after the damage to the first car was reported.

Another person said she knew of a health care worker who had been on her way to Wheldrake when she lost her tyre in it.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said the authority’s highways team had been carrying out inspections of the city’s roads and identifying any potholes, caused by recent flooding, which needed repairing.

“We encourage residents who identify damage to road and path surfaces to report these online at www.york.gov.uk/ReportRoadsPavements,” he added.

l Do you know of a monster pothole even bigger than Crockey Hill’s? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.