A GHOST hunt is to be held after dark at a city theatre - led by Paranormal Research York.

The event will take place at the Grand Opera House York, and will include audience participation.

Paranormal Research York (PRY) is a team made up of experienced and professional paranormal investigators who are local or live in York and have come together to investigate predominantly in the city.

Clare Bryant, of PRY, said: “We are very excited to be hosting the first ever ghost hunt at this amazing, historical building.

“From our first walk around at The Grand Opera House, we could feel the spirits already coming forward.”

The event is on Friday, March 13, and is adults only.

PRY’s Kevin Spindloe added: “Wow! Friday 13th and we have the privilege to be investigating here.

“It’s so active here and the spirits seem keen to tell their own ghost stories. As a guest you can be involved in the activities or just watch. Either way you will experience an event like no other.”

For tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/york