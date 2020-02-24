POCKLINGTON and surrounding villages are to be given an additional 12 police officers - and plans to sell the town's police station have been scrapped.
Humberside Police Chief Constable Lee Freeman said the extra officers will be posted to the station in coming months to provide a '24/7 presence' for the town and its residents.
"This is real growth in policing,not only for Pocklington but also for East Riding," he said.
“Pocklington is a developing and growing town and therefore, I am pleased to be able to report that we have listened to the people of Pocklington and the police station is no longer going to be sold."