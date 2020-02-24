HM Revenue and Customs says it has taken more than 12 million illegal cigarettes and two tonnes of hand-rolling tobacco off the streets of Yorkshire in just nine months - including 85,800 cigarettes seized in York.
Officers from HMRC’s Mobile Enforcement Team seized the cigarettes and 2,032 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, worth more than £5.2 million, from shops, storage units, lorry trailers and homes between April and December.
A spokesman said 85,800 cigarettes and 112 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, worth £66,223 in unpaid duty, were seized from a unit close to York city centre last October.
More than 6.5 million counterfeit cigarettes were seized at a farm near Goole in July, when officers swooped as the illegal cargo was unloaded from a lorry. "The counterfeit cigarettes were worth £1.64 million in unpaid duty and VAT," said the spokesman. "Four men were arrested and investigations are ongoing."
Eden Noblett, of HMRC, said trade in illegal tobacco was not a victimless crime as it took money away from vital public services and undermined legitimate traders.
