HM Revenue and Customs says it has taken more than 12 million illegal cigarettes and two tonnes of hand-rolling tobacco off the streets of Yorkshire in just nine months - including 85,800 cigarettes seized in York.

Officers from HMRC’s Mobile Enforcement Team seized the cigarettes and 2,032 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, worth more than £5.2 million, from shops, storage units, lorry trailers and homes between April and December.