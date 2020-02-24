NEARLY 2,000 school pupils in York and across North and West Yorkshire have taken part in a project that aimed to educate young people about the importance of physical activity.

York City Football Club Foundation’s schools project ‘Active Every Day’ was delivered over seven months to 1,970 youngsters.

This was the foundation’s sixth annual schools programme offering education and activity, with the continued support of sponsors, Benenden Health.

It included educational workshops and practical activity sessions in schools, completing activity diaries and taking part in an accumulator challenge.

The project culminated in one school being selected to experience a matchday at Bootham Crescent last month.

It was designed to ensure young people understand the importance of completing daily activity and the wider health benefits it can have, along with improving behaviour and enhancing learning which can lead to academic achievement.

Paula Stainton, foundation manager, said: “It is widely acknowledged now that physical activity can improve children’s physical and mental wellbeing, as well as helping them to develop important skills like teamwork and leadership.

“We believe it is vital that children experience a positive experience of sport and physical activity at a young age in order to build a lifetime habit of participation.

“Physical literacy (building physical competency alongside confidence, enjoyment, knowledge and understanding) should be a fundamental part of every child’s school experience.”

As part of Benenden Health’s purpose to improve the nation’s health, they provide useful resources to their members and the general public on the importance leading a healthy lifestyle. Alice Fletcher, corporate social responsibility and engagement coordinator, said: “It is so important to teach the younger generation about physical exercise, as well as the mental and physical health benefits of keeping active.

“Carrying this knowledge and practice throughout their lives will build the foundation for a healthier community in the future, something which Benenden Health is proud to support.”

The team at YCFC Foundation aim to increase participation in sport; encourage more people, especially children, to play and watch football; encourage more people to become interested and support their local football team by forging closer links between them; and improve the image of and the atmosphere at matches.

They offer a number of initiatives for local schools, junior football clubs and community groups.