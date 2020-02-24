A GARDEN centre business will celebrate its 65-year history with a heritage event, inviting past staff and customers to come and share their stories from the company’s past.

‘Looking Back at Langlands: A History in the Making’ will take place from 2pm on Thursday at Langlands’ Shiptonthorpe branch near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire. The team at the garden centre will be gathering people’s photos, fond memories and recollections of the business over the last few decades.