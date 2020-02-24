A GARDEN centre business will celebrate its 65-year history with a heritage event, inviting past staff and customers to come and share their stories from the company’s past.
‘Looking Back at Langlands: A History in the Making’ will take place from 2pm on Thursday at Langlands’ Shiptonthorpe branch near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire. The team at the garden centre will be gathering people’s photos, fond memories and recollections of the business over the last few decades.
Langlands Garden Centre, which trades from three sites - in Shiptonthorpe, Leeds and Sheffield - with 180 staff, was founded by Walter Ducker in 1955 and is currently run by his grandson James Ducker, who became the majority shareholder of the business in 2018.
The business started life as a small nursery in Bingley, before moving to the current site in Shiptonthorpe, which was purchased in 1964 to allow for expansion. James’ father, Robert, and mother, Mary, are both still involved in the business.
For more information on the event, get in touch with the Langlands team by emailing events@langlandsgardencentre.co.uk, or calling 01430 873426.