A STUDENT from York is aiming to raise nearly £4,000 to go on a four-week expedition to Africa in memory of his grandfather, who died last month, and in honour of his relatives who came from Africa.

York College student Zack Chamberlin-Kidd, 18, plans to travel to Kenya in summer 2021 with Camps International on a volunteering expedition and needs to raise the funds to go.

He will be undertaking various fundraising activities over the next 18 months, such as sponsored walks, raffles and he may even shave his hair, which hasn’t been short for more than 14 years. Any money raised over the target will be going to St Leonard’s Hospice and Cancer Research in memory of his grandfather, Rev Tony Kidd.

Zack, who did a Level 2 BTEC in Digital Games Production and GCSE Maths and English at York College last year, is now in the first year of a Level 3 BTEC in Information Technology.

Prior to that he was home educated and spent a lot of his time outdoors, developing a passion for nature, wildlife and the environment.

Zack also spent a lot of time with his grandparents. He loved learning from them and spending time with them at their various homes in Ilkley, Bridlington and Burton Agnes and lately in York.

When Zack found out in January that he had the opportunity to go to Kenya, he was very interested, not only because of the work he would be doing, but also because of the stories from his grandfather about his relatives who had originally come from Africa.

This felt even more significant due to Tony being diagnosed terminally ill with cancer at the end of November.

Before he died at the end of January, Tony gave Zack his first donation to start him on my fundraising journey. Zack wants to make Tony proud by going and helping with the environmental, ethical and conversation work in Kenya.

Explaining the work he would be doing in Kenya, Zack said: “Whilst in Africa I will be involved in environmental preservation efforts, such as planting trees, cleaning beaches and restoring habitat; wildlife conservation work, including reducing poaching, and building mutually beneficial protective structures; building homes, community spaces and schools; supporting local women’s groups and spending time with the people of Kenya.”

To support Zack and make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zackchamberlinkidd.

He is looking to raise is looking to raise £3,980.

Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Tony can attend his memorial service at York Minster on March 2 at 11am.