A WOMAN who pioneered reusable hygiene kits for girls in poverty-stricken countries is set to be given a prestigious award.

Issy Sanderson, creator and leader of the Yorkits project, that makes washable reusable feminine hygiene kits for girls suffering poverty in developing countries, is to receive a ‘Champion of Change’ award from Rotary International of Great Britain and Ireland in recognition of her outstanding service to girls overseas.

The Yorkits project is supported by Rotary York Ainsty and brings together volunteers in and beyond York, making the attractive eco-friendly kits which are sent out to schools, colleges and poor communities in Africa and Asia.

A spokesperson for the charity said due to poverty, many girls in developing countries miss out on schooling during menstruation.

It added: “Because they have to stay at home while parents go out to work they sometimes become targets for predatory males. The charity enables them to go to school every day, giving them health, hygiene and dignity. Consequently, the incidence of sexual abuse and childhood pregnancy has gone down.”

Thousands of the brightly-coloured kits have already gone to 12 countries in Africa and four in Asia, as well as to refugee camps in Yemen and Greece.

Issy said: “The Yorkits project also seed-funds self-help communities enabling them to make their own kits out of local materials.

“These kits change lives. I am honoured to receive the ‘Champion of Change’ award and delighted that the efforts of so many volunteers are being recognised’."

Yorkits will be hosting a workshop at the Minster on March 5. To find out more, contact yorkitsrotaryainsty@gmail.com or 01904 790064.