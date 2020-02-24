PRIMARK has warned it may run short of new stock because of delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The chain’s owner Associated British Foods (ABF) says there is a risk of supply shortages on some of the retailer's lines later in the year if factory delays continue.

However, it said the high street giant, which sources numerous products from China, is "well stocked with cover for several months" and does not expect any "short-term impact" as a result of the virus.

ABF said it is assessing plans to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on Primark, including the possibility of increasing production from suppliers in other regions.

The FTSE 100 firm also said it has some food operations in China, with its AB Mauri, AB Agri and Ovaltine factories in the country operating at reduced capacity due to "labour and logistics constraints".

The warning came as ABF said half-year sales and operating profit growth are both expected to surpass expectations following strong sales at the high street retailer.

The group said Primark sales in the first half of the financial year are 4.2 per cent higher than the same period last year, as it was boosted by recent site expansions.

The group said it was on track to post full-year figures in line with expectations, on the back of strong group sales and profits for the half year to February 29.

Associated British Foods said Primark's UK sales are expected to have risen three per cent against last year following store expansions and openings.

Primark has four stores in York, including in the Coppergate Centre.