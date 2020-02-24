A VET practice in York is undergoing a £130,000 expansion to meet demand for its services.

Major renovation work will be carried out at Tower Vets' main branch in Fulford Road from March 2.

It is expected to be closed for eight works with clients asked to use Tower Vets' other surgeries at Heworth, Southbank, Haxby and Acomb.

The practice will double the number of consultation rooms from two to four to reduce waiting times and introduce veterinary nurse clinics.

The reception will be moved into a revamped waiting room to improve client care, while there will also be a separate cat-only area to reduce the stress of feline patients.

New air conditioning and heating systems are being installed and the practice will also be decorated.

The expansion follows a £130,000 investment in the practice by VetPartners, the York-based veterinary group, which owns 130 UK veterinary practices.

Tower Vets looks after 9,000 clients across its five branches.

Practice Manager Lisa Winter said: “We’re excited about what’s happening as this is significant investment to really improve the practice for our clients and patients. The downstairs of the practice will undergo major changes as we’re knocking through walls and remodelling the layout.

“Having reception in the large waiting room will improve client care and enable greater communication with clients. Having additional consulting rooms will also mean shorter waiting times for clients. The practice was beginning to look tired and we will give it a fresh, sparkling new look.

“It was time for a revamp as we have grown so much and we want to expand the range of services we offer.

"Having separate cat and dog waiting areas will reduce the stress for our feline patients and clients as bringing cats to a veterinary practice can be a fraught experience for many owners.”

Consulting hours will be extended at their surgeries at Heworth and Southbank to accommodate extra clients while work is carried out at Fulford during March and April.

However, bigger procedures, including operations, will still be carried out at Fulford throughout the duration of the work.

The Fulford surgery employs four vets, eight nurses, six receptionists and two office team members.

Established in 2015, VetPartners group also contains a veterinary nursing school, a locum agency and leading production animal health businesses.