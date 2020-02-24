YOU could be forgiven for thinking it's April Fools' Day as Bettys launches a teapot made from chocolate.
The bizarre treat has been created by chocolatiers at Bettys Craft Bakery in North Yorkshire, as a special limited edition for Easter.
Only 28 of the chocolate teapots have been made and they will go on sale in Bettys branches on Wednesday March 5, priced at £64.95.
Within each teapot is a voucher for afternoon tea for two at Bettys, while one will also contain a golden ticket, inviting the lucky winner to a chocolate making course at Bettys Cookery School.
A spokesperson said: "Chocolatiers at Bettys Craft Bakery have been debating the use of a chocolate teapot. They’ve concluded that while it might not be practical for containing tea, it is a delight to eat and the perfect place to hide a special golden ticket."
Each teapot is hand-moulded with 450g of Swiss milk chocolate, finely brushed with gold lustre and finished with hand-decorated flowers using Swiss white chocolate.