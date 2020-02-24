EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council wants to hear from people who are LGBT+ and thinking about becoming a parent or fostering in the county.

From March 2-8, adoption and fostering agencies, including One Adoption North and Humber and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, are celebrating LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week, #lgbtadoptfoster, encouraging more LGBT+ people to consider different pathways to parenting a child.

The council welcomes LGBT+ potential parents and will support their application to adopt or foster.

There were more than one in seven adoptions in England in 2019 to LGBT+ people. However, there are still many children in care whose lives could be transformed by an LGBT+ adopter or foster carer.

“There is no such thing as a typical adopter,” said Suzie Grove, head of agency, One Adoption North and Humber.

“We welcome applications from people of any sexuality, race or religion – you don’t have to be married or have a partner either, we have lots of excellent single adopters. What matters is that you can open your hearts and open your homes to a child who may have not had the greatest start in life.”

Discover how you can start your journey to becoming a family by attending an adoption information event on March 5, from 6-8pm at East Riding Treasure House, Champney Road, Beverley. For more information visit: www.oneadoption.co.uk

To find out more about fostering with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who can foster and the different types of fostering available, attend the council’s drop-in event at East Riding Leisure Haltemprice, March 5, 3-6pm or visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/fostering.