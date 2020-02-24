Unfortunately the idea put forward in Michael Pulman’s letter to the Press (Why not try using modern art to fight terror?, February 20) would not work. Concrete tubs filled with shrubs wouldn’t survive the ravages of the late night drinkers and vandals. How long before they became a dumping ground for rubbish or were used as emergency urinals?

The water feature in Parliament Street didn’t last long in its intended purpose and unfortunately concrete tubs would soon go the same way.