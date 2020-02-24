Sometimes it’s difficult to tell where one storm ends and another begins.

They appear to blow more often and energetically nowadays.

I can see sense and purpose in labelling these storms.

However, in the wake of the latest fury, I wonder what effect personalising them with names (such as Storm Dennis the Menace) has on public perception?

Could this process make them seem even more threatening, depending on the name?

Maybe that’s partly the intention so that both residents and authorities are aware and alert.

How would we react if ‘Storm no 4/2020’ was on its disruptive and destructive course towards us?

So, on balance, keep the names.

However, it would be more interesting or engaging if we the public had a say in their naming.

A little of the sting might be taken out of these meteorological marauders by a national ‘Name that Storm’ competition.

With livelihoods, ways of living and even life itself at stake we’re grateful to the Met Office and other forecasters, the Environment Agency, emergency services, councils, the military and voluntary organisations that seek to protect us and keep us safe, ameliorating the aftermath of weather and climate events whatever they’re called.

Thank you.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive, York