A MAN has been arrested after a car that was allegedly stolen during a house burglary was involved in a chase near York.
Officers tried to stop the driver at around 8am on Sunday after spotting the car on the outskirts of York.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver led officers on a pursuit in which he collided with another car.
Several miles later, still being pursued by police, he crashed into a tree near the Knavesmire, the force said.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that police used tactical pursuit and containment tactics to stop the car.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Police searched the car and found jewellery, which is also believed to have been stolen from a house in South Yorkshire.
"A man in his 20s who has connections with York was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of numerous crimes, including burglary, vehicle theft and driving offences.
"He was later handed over to South Yorkshire Police, which is leading the investigation."
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Comments are closed on this article.