YORK Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has revealed how she will vote in the Labour leadership contest.

The city MP has pledged her allegiance to Keir Starmer in the up-coming contest.

Speaking on Twitter at the weekend, she said: “I will be voting for Keir Starmer for leader this week.

“We need a radical alternative to this Government, one that will solve the inequality crisis and be there for our communities.

“We need to regain your trust.

"I will also be voting for Dawn Butler Brent for deputy leader this week.

"She has the plan to secure Labour victories, locally and nationally. Not only an excellent communicator, but also organiser.”

Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, is the frontrunner to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader and is up against Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Shadow Business Secretary, and Wigan MP, Lisa Nandy.

Voting in the membership ballot closes at midday on April 2. The result of the leadership election will be announced on 4 April. It was triggered after Jeremy Corbyn announced his intention to resign following the party's historically poor election performance.