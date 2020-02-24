THREE people have been rescued from two vehicles which drove into flood water and got stuck in North Yorkshire.
At about 5.30am today (February 24), fire crews were called to Roall Lane in Kellington, near Selby, to rescue a man from his van which was stuck in flood water.
This followed a similar incident on Sunday afternoon on York Road in Naburn, south of York.
Crews rescued two people from a Volvo after it became stuck in approximately 50cm of flood water after ignoring warning signs, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews used water rescue equipment to lead the occupants to safety.
Acomb and Huntington fire station manager Tony Walker said: "The driver ignored the obvious sign and visible flooding. We will not recover vehicles! DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATER!"
