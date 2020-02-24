YORK residents are waking up to snowy scenes this morning (February 24), with heavy rain expected to hit the city later on.

A yellow warning for snow and rain is in place for York and across the region from 2am to 3pm today.

Cemetery Road in York at 6.45am this morning

A spokesperson for the Met Office said snow and flooding may lead to some travel disruption.

They added: "Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"Some rural communities could become cut off."

Following some snow, forecasters expect heavy rain to fall from around 8am.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said that the level of the River Ouse at the Viking recorder in York was 4.4 metres above normal summer levels at around 3.30am this morning.

It said the river is expected to peak below 4.6 metres by late morning.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "Levels are forecast to remain high on Monday. Further rainfall is expected over the next few days, which will cause levels to rise and fall."