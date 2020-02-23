SOME of quizzing’s biggest names descended on York on Saturday to take part in the National Elite SpeedQuizzing event.

Run by York-based quiz tech company SpeedQuizzing, in partnership with reigning Brain of Britain and UK quizzing Grand Master David Stainer, the event attracted the very best quizzers, including Egghead’s Barry Simmons, Kevin Ashman, David Rainford and Pat Gibson, as well as Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha from ITV’s The Chase.

SpeedQuizzing’s software was used to host two games – a solo event and a team event - with 70 players connecting and playing a number of fast-paced, interactive quiz rounds through their own smartphones and tablets.

The solo event was won by Iain Thoms, who took home a first prize of £1,500.

The £1,500 first prize for the team event was won by a team consisting of Iain Thoms, Eggheads Kevin Ashman and Pat Gibson.

Alan Leach, co-founder of SpeedQuizzing and joint host on the day, said: “It’s the first time we’ve organised an event of this scale and magnitude and we were blown away by the demand for tickets, with top quizzers travelling from all over the UK to take part.

"It was a joy to host the event alongside David Stainer and quite incredible to experience first-hand the level of trivia knowledge in the room.

"As you’d expect, both games were fiercely contested affairs, so really well done to the winners who proved themselves to be the very best of the best."

