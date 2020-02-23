AN INCLUSIVE event for people with learning disabilities will be held at a school in York later this year.

The event, set to be held at St Peter's School in Clifton, will promote inclusion.

There will be activities available which will be split up to include pupils from the school as well as those with learning disabilities.

This is to promote inclusion through sport reduce stigma and discrimination of people with a learning disability.

Event organiser, Christine Mulvenna, said: "The event is a wonderful opportunity for people with a learning disability to come to together to try out new activities, meet new people and make new friends."

The event, organised by Mencap, is free to attend and includes lunch.

However, booking beforehand is essential as there are limited spaces available. It will run from 10am - 2pm on June 22.

Those wishing to book a place should contact Christine Mulvenna by calling 02890690172 or emailing christine.mulvenna@mencap.org.uk

Mencap is a charity with the aim of forming a world where people with a learning disability are valued equally, listened to and included.