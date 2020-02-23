STARTING this week, an art installation celebrating the leap year will open to the public.
The installation, created by Emma Stothard, will be on show at the National Trust’s Nunnington Hall, Helmsley.
Emma is one of Yorkshire’s leading sculptures. Her work explores the array of materials that embody the ever-changing architecture and fabric of a historic building, while experimenting with contemporary methods.
Laura Kennedy, visitor experience manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re so pleased that Emma felt inspired by Nunnington Hall and its history to create a special installation.
“We’re looking forward to seeing her work.”
Emma has spent the last year creating each of the 366 works which includes clay, wire and willow sculptures, textiles hangs and cushions, drawings and ceramic tiles.
The work ranges from four-foot willow sculptures to four-inch miniature wire and clay collectables.
Emma said: “Each hare that I have handmade represents a day of the year 2020, and each of those days is going to be special for someone.”