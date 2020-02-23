VIKINGS filled the streets of York for the JORVIK Viking Festival on Saturday - despite two of the Festival’s events being cancelled due to poor weather.

The poor weather conditions, including high winds, resulted in the cancellations of both the Son-et-lumière combat event on Saturday afternoon and the Battle Spectacular event on Saturday evening.

Both of the events were due to take place in the Eye of York near Clifford’s Tower.

Events manager, Gareth Henry, of York Archaeological Trust, said: “The winds filling sails on Viking ships helped them voyage around the world, but sadly they have frustrated a number of our events during this year’s Festival.”

The high winds, which reached up to 40 mph, caused a health a safety hazard which led to the cancellation of the events.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Battle Spectacular event said: “With regret, the weather conditions are so poor that safety concerns make hosting the event this evening impossible.

“We have been unable to set the barriers or raise the lighting rigs which are a crucial part of the safety arrangements.”

The Viking Encampment in Parliament Street was also moved to various locations around the city and the ‘Have-a-go’ sessions were moved to Spark:York, both due to the weather.

Although these events were disrupted by the weather - it did not stop the Vikings filling the streets during the March event from York Minster to Coppergate.

Over 200 costumed Vikings followed the beat of Todmorden-based Drum Machine on the new route through the city centre.

The Strongest Viking and Best Beard Competitions were also able to take place, drawing crowds to St Sampson’s Square.

Special guest Tom Stoltman, a contender for the World’s Strongest Man, helped crown the winners.

The Festival Symposium, where speakers were invited to discuss the Viking era, also took place at the De Gray lecture theatre at York St John University.