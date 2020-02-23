AN ENGLAND football legend has offered to support a North Yorkshire club after they were hit with floods for the third time in two weeks.

Former professional goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, who played for England 125 times, has offered his support to Tadcaster Albion who have once again been affected by flooding.

Peter offered his support by suggesting he will donate one of his limited edition gold pieces to be auctioned off help them raise money.

He revealed this on Twitter yesterday evening.

Tadcaster Albion replied to the former England goalkeeper on Twitter, thanking him.

Former England international cricketer, Ryan Sidebottom, has also donated a signed shirt to the club.

Club Chairman, Andy Chalresworth, said: "We really, really appreciate all the support we have had from everyone.

"It's great to get support from big names like Peter and Ryan."

The club will now wait until Friday to begin cleaning up the mess caused by the flooding yesterday.

Andy went on to say: "It's like groundhog day. The flooding this time wasn't quite as bad as after Storm Ciara, but worse than after Storm Dennis.

"We took all of the floor up in the clubhouse and lifted all of the furniture and bar stock."

Although the club took these precautions, the water entered the ground with quite a force, resulting in damage to the outer fencing.

Andy said: "We are not sure if the cost of damages will increase, this will be assessed once the water goes down."

The club estimated that the damages casued by previous flooding after Storms Ciara and Dennis could cost them around £42,000 to repair.

They plan to get a grant from the Football Foundation to cover most of the cost. However, they have also set up a JustGiving page for donations from the public to support them.

This can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savetafc

The club also have pontential plans to knock down their current clubhouse and build a two-story building to avoid flooding damages in the future.

Andy added: "I think we are just going to have to bite the bullet and do it."

The River Wharfe peaked in Tadcaster at 3.37 metres above normal summer levels yesterday at 8pm.