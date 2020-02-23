FIRE crews were called to an incident involving a garage fire in a North Yorkshire town in the early hours of this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Acomb crew were called to the incident at around 2.20am.
The garage was attached to a residential property.
The crews prevented the fire from spreading into the property by extinguishing the fire using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.
However, the fire caused damage to garage and there was smoke damage in the property.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a discarded cigarette.
The house had six occupants, who were alerted of the fire by the smoke alarm.