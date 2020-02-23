JUST when you thought the weather couldn't get any worse, York now looks set to see a brief period of heavy snow tomorrow morning.
Forecasters from MeteoGroup say heavy snow could fall at about 6am - making driving conditions difficult for any early rising commuters.
But a rapid rise in temperatures will then leave the city facing a morning of heavy rainfall, which should at least wash away the snow.
The snow is likely to last for longer - until after 9am - in hillier areas such as the North York Moors.