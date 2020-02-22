CITY of York Council have confirmed that flood defences in York will be kept in place throughout the coming days as the river is expected to rise to similar levels seen earlier in the week.

The latest advice from the Environment Agency is that the River Ouse will rise this weekend following further rainfall and is predicted to peak tomorrow afternoon at levels similar to those at the beginning of the week, between 4.3 and 4.5 metres.

However, river levels are not expected to exceed the levels seen after Storm Dennis.

Residents in affected areas have been sent letters today to inform and reassure them of the provisions in place ahead of the rising river levels.

During the week, council officers visited properties in flood risk areas, to update residents ahead of further rain expected this weekend.

Further community drop-in sessions will take place in coming weeks to listen to resident experiences and feedback on flood preparations.

As rivers levels rise the Council will staff defences 24/7 with reinforcements including 11 pumps and extra sandbags available for Peckitt Street, Tower Gardens, Clementhorpe and the A19 at Germany Beck, as well as arranging volunteers on standby run a 4x4 service for the Fordlands Road community if needed.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: "Our staff and flood defences are prepared and in place ahead of further rainfall this weekend which will cause the River Ouse to rise again.

"These are not expected to exceed levels seen earlier this week, which we’ve already seen all our flood defences hold effectively.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and the city remains well and truly open.

"Thank you to all residents for your patience and cooperation as the city deals with rising river levels on consecutive weekends.

"My thanks also go to our staff and partners for their tireless hard work, which has gone above and beyond these last few weeks.”

The latest information on the river levels in York can be found here.