THE Environment Agency have revealed the areas in and around York which could be affected by flooding as the River Ouse is expected to rise again.
The river is expected to rise to between 4.3 and 4.5 metres above normal summer levels by tomorrow afternoon.
The Agency have issues flood warnings for the following areas:
- Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- Upper River Ouse
- Riverside properties
- St George's Field and Queens Staith
For further information, visit: https://bit.ly/2uXXAvx
Flood protection measures are in place in Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens, Tower Place, Peckitt Street and City Mills/Skeldergate.
St George’s Field car parks and Rowntree Park are closed, together with the Main Street at Nether Poppleton.
The Foss Barrier continues to operate successfully.